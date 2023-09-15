Ascenso Introduces the MDR 1000 Multi-Purpose Tire

Ascenso presented its MDR 1000 tire, crafted for multi-purpose applications, including agriculture, construction and municipal heavy-duty tasks. The company said this tire offers a unique tread design that guarantees road adherence but also thrives in winter conditions, combating challenges with its self-cleaning properties.

The company highlighted the MDR 1000 as the ideal choice for transportation and maintenance applications, offering a reduction in tire noise even at high speeds on hard surfaces. Its low rolling resistance not only enhances fuel efficiency but also promotes eco-friendliness, making it a conscious choice for those who care about the environment, Ascenso said.

The MDR 1000 utilizes a specially formulated rubber compound that translates to a longer tread life, effectively reducing downtime and maximizing productivity, the company said. The tire features a unique center lug, granting stability and comfortable ride on hard surfaces, while displaying adaptability in soft conditions, mud and snow.

To “fortify its resilience,” Ascenso said the MDR 1000 incorporates an “extra strong casing,” reinforced with steel belts that impart puncture resistance. The company said the tire’s even footprint distribution guarantees uniform load dispersion, while its defense against stubble bolsters its durability.

Phase 1 sizes range from:

250/75R16, 340/80R18, 360/80R20, 360/80R24, 400/80R24, 440/80R24, 400/80R28, 440/80R28, 480/65R28, 540/65R28, 440/80R30, 480/80R30, 540/65R30, 600/70R30, 440/80R34, 480/80R34, 480/80R38, 540/80R38, 600/65R38, 650/65R38, 650/85R38, 650/65R42, 710/70R42.