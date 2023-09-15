 Ascenso Introduces the MDR 1000 Multi-Purpose Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Ascenso Introduces the MDR 1000 Multi-Purpose Tire

Ascenso said its MDR 1000 tire excels in multiple tasks with self-cleaning tread, low noise and eco-friendly efficiency.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-MDR-1000-tire

Ascenso presented its MDR 1000 tire, crafted for multi-purpose applications, including agriculture, construction and municipal heavy-duty tasks. The company said this tire offers a unique tread design that guarantees road adherence but also thrives in winter conditions, combating challenges with its self-cleaning properties.

Related Articles

The company highlighted the MDR 1000 as the ideal choice for transportation and maintenance applications, offering a reduction in tire noise even at high speeds on hard surfaces. Its low rolling resistance not only enhances fuel efficiency but also promotes eco-friendliness, making it a conscious choice for those who care about the environment, Ascenso said.

The MDR 1000 utilizes a specially formulated rubber compound that translates to a longer tread life, effectively reducing downtime and maximizing productivity, the company said. The tire features a unique center lug, granting stability and comfortable ride on hard surfaces, while displaying adaptability in soft conditions, mud and snow.

To “fortify its resilience,” Ascenso said the MDR 1000 incorporates an “extra strong casing,” reinforced with steel belts that impart puncture resistance. The company said the tire’s even footprint distribution guarantees uniform load dispersion, while its defense against stubble bolsters its durability.

Phase 1 sizes range from:

250/75R16, 340/80R18, 360/80R20, 360/80R24, 400/80R24, 440/80R24, 400/80R28, 440/80R28, 480/65R28, 540/65R28, 440/80R30, 480/80R30, 540/65R30, 600/70R30, 440/80R34, 480/80R34, 480/80R38, 540/80R38, 600/65R38, 650/65R38, 650/85R38, 650/65R42, 710/70R42.

You May Also Like

Scimex-study-tire-plastic
Conti-concept-tire
Sun-Tire-Ford-Bronco
Potenza-Week_Bridgestone-Potenza-Sport-AS-1400
News

Pirelli North America Launches Dealer Program

For the initial phase, Pirelli secured the support of three distributor/wholesale partners: Turbo, ATD and US AutoForce.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-PZero-Claudio

Pirelli North America launched a new associate dealer program, the Pirelli Performance Program, in which independent tire retailers and sales teams can earn rewards on eligible Pirelli tires sold at retail. The company said the Pirelli Performance Program empowers its members to leverage its position in the premium market, transforming businesses by providing competitive financial incentives, granting access to premium experiences and offering full marketing support to qualified participants.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

TIA organized the Right to Repair EV Forum for the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
right-to-repair EV
Bridgestone Partners with PGA for Diversity in Collegiate Golf

Bridgestone joined the PGA Tour’s diversity initiative, focusing on HBCU golfers and collegiate development programs.

By Christian Hinton
PGA-Tour-Bridgestone
Continental Tire Plant in Portugal Receives ISCC PLUS Certification

The UltraContact NXT tire incorporates up to 28% ISCC PLUS-certified materials.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp__lousado
Yokohama Rubber Donates to Relief Efforts in Hawaii

Yokohama will donate approximately $6,767.27, or ¥1 million, through the Japanese Red Cross Society to Hawaii.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock

Other Posts

Vredestein Tires Showcases Performance Lineup at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 41

Festival attendees had the opportunity to see three unique vehicles that showcase the Vredestein tire lineup.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein-Lineup
Apollo Tyres Partners with TMT for Truck Trailer Tires

Apollo Tyres will provide its EnduRace RT2 tire as original equipment for TMT Tanks & Trailers’ ‘moving floor’ truck trailers.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Truck tire
Milwaukee Tool Unveils Half-Inch High Torque Impact Wrenches

Milwaukee said both impact wrenches are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, enabling over 250 power tool solutions.

By Christian Hinton
Miilwaukee-tools
A VIP Tires Executive’s Secret to Technician Retention

Read what it takes to see success when a new store comes online, how VIP retains its technicians, and expected sales trends during the second half of the year.

By David Sickels
VIP-Tires-Gary-MacCausland-QA-1400