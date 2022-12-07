Apollo, Tyromer Partner to use Recycled Tire Material

Apollo Tyres has partnered with Tyromer to produce tires made from recycled materials as part of its efforts to shift to sustainability in its business model.

Apollo says that moving forward, it will use Tyromer’s proprietary tire-derived polymer (TDP) as its tire material.

Tyromer says that Using a ton of TDP saves GHG emissions equivalent to four passenger vehicles driven for a year. The company adds that producing a ton of TDP requires less than 2 MWh of energy, compared to over 20 MWh required for new material.