Apollo Tyres announced that Dipankar Ghosh has joined as group head of human resources (HR) for the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) region.

Apollo says he will be responsible for overseeing key strategies in strengthening the talent pipeline, ensuring a high-performance culture and building a highly engaged ecosystem in this APMEA region.

The company says Ghosh will be based out of its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, India.