First Apollo Truck Tyre Zone Opens in Thailand

Apollo Tyres has formally inaugurated its first Apollo Truck Tyre Zone (ATTZ) in Thailand with Ten Ten Auto Tyres located in HatYai District in Songkhla Province.

Apollo Tyres provided equipment including a steel bar bender machine, a wheel alignment machine for cars and trucks, automatic tire changer and wheel balancing machine. This will help enhance Ten Ten Auto Tyres’s service performance for cars and buses, and efficiently reduce maintenance costs of vehicles serviced through improved fuel consumption, Apollo says.

“We have seen the strong and steady growth potential in Hat Yai, which is a strategically important logistics area in the southern region of Thailand. The launch of ATTZ will help us cope with growth in commercial fleets and increasing demand in radial tires, as our prices are more affordable, together with our quality products. We decided to engage with Ten Ten Auto Tyres, one of Apollo’s important partners in the south because of their expertise and professionalism in providing services, to launch Thailand’s first integrated ATTZ for truck tire customers in the south. We are also planning to open more such outlets to serve fleet customers in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region,” said Shubhro Ghosh, group head – AMA (ASEAN, Middle East and Africa) for Apollo Tyres Ltd.