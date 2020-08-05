Apollo Tyres: Strategy of ‘Entrenchment’ for U.S. Market

Click Here to Read More

The Indian tiremaker launched its Vredestein brand in North America last year, and has already released two tires specifically designed for the North American market in 2020. According to company executives, there’s much more to come. We spoke with executives about what its been like to execute its aggressive strategy for North America amid the coronavirus and what dealers can expect from the brand in 2020 and beyond.

In this episode, we speak with Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president of the Americas for Apollo Tyres and MD Rifen.com, and Daniele Lorenzetti, chief technology officer for Apollo Tyres. We not only talked about the company’s new products, but also about its vigorous approach to the U.S. market and its strategy going forward.

