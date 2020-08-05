Connect with us
Apollo Tyres: Strategy of ‘Entrenchment’ for U.S. Market

Madeleine Winer

on

We speak with Apollo Tyres’ executives about the company’s largest single investment in a new market in company history and its strategy to gain a foothold in the U.S. market.

Despite COVID-19, 2020 has been a big year for several tire manufacturers, including Apollo Tyres.

The Indian tiremaker launched its Vredestein brand in North America last year, and has already released two tires specifically designed for the North American market in 2020. According to company executives, there’s much more to come. We spoke with executives about what its been like to execute its aggressive strategy for North America amid the coronavirus and what dealers can expect from the brand in 2020 and beyond.

In this episode, we speak with Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president of the Americas for Apollo Tyres and MD Rifen.com, and Daniele Lorenzetti, chief technology officer for Apollo Tyres. We not only talked about the company’s new products, but also about its vigorous approach to the U.S. market and its strategy going forward.

Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

