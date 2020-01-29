Connect with us

Apollo Tyres Enters Nepal

Apollo Tyres is setting up an office in Nepal, which is a first for the company in the The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation iSAARC) region, outside of India.

Rajesh Dahiya, vice president of marketing, sales and service (India, SAARC and Oceania) for Apollo inaugurated the company’s office in the Himalayan nation in the presence of company’s distributors and dealers.

Recently, Apollo Tyres introduced the Alpha radial range and Acti-series bias range of two-wheeler tires in Nepal. Apollo Tyres is now building a complete team of sales and service personnel to service the Nepalese customers.

Apollo says it is already a leader in Nepal in the TBR segment with its Endurace range of truck-bus radials and says its passenger car tires portfolio is capable of servicing nearly all of the Nepalese car tire market.

Nepal contributes more than 35% of the company’s exports to SAARC countries, Apollo says. Arrow International, Shubha Shree Pvt Ltd. and Pallavi Enterprises are the distributors associated with Apollo Tyres in Nepal.

