AME International Introduces Programmable Cordless Torque Gun Series

AME International has launched its new programmable cordless torque gun series, the TorqIT.

Made in America, the TorqIT series was designed with the latest technology in torquing innovation to provide the highest-precision battery-operated torque. Available in four models ranging from 120-3,000 ft/lbs. in torque, the TorqIT torque guns are ideal in tire service applications on equipment and vehicles in the commercial and OTR industries.

Battery-powered and lightweight, the TorqIT torque gun series allows for portability and one-person operation in the shop and field. Equipped to last approximately 300-500 sequences on a full-charge, the TorqIT batteries are fully recharged within 60 minutes. The digital programmable screen on each model provides consistent and accurate torque with every use. Designed with technicians in mind, a built-in speaker emits an audible beeping indicator and additionally provides a visual indicator as the reaction arm backs off the wheel nut as the desired torque is met. Each torque gun is outfitted with a standard reactionary arm and other styles are available to accommodate a variety of applications.

“TorqIT’s battery-operated application in HD trucking and earthmover equipment is revolutionary,” said Keith Jarman, president of AME. “Feedback from units sent to the field for testing was unanimous, the technicians have voted overwhelmingly in favor of this tool. It is precise and user user-friendly