December 26, 2018

AME International Partners with TIA to Offer Earthmover Tire Training

TIA AME International Earthmover training

AME International, a provider of tire service tools and equipment based out of Florida, is partnering with the Tire Industry Association to offer an earthmover tire hands-on training opportunity in Florida in January.

The ETS course, designed by TIA, provides hands-on field training to tire technicians and those affiliated with the fleet service industry.

Tire Industry Association trainers conduct a comprehensive hands-on course, ideal for new and experienced tire industry affiliates. Providing the proper hydraulic tools and lifting equipment, AME International works closely with TIA to promote safe and efficient practices while demounting and mounting wheel assemblies on large agricultural and construction equipment. The four-day earthmover training course allows attendees to partake in detailed classroom learning and hands-on training in the field at a local mine site near Brooksville, Florida.

This will be the second year that AME International is hosting the earthmover tire service training course in Florida. In 2017, 17 attendees completed the basic earthmover training program and were provided certificates upon completion. AME International will continue to support TIA and its initiative to spread safety awareness in the tire service industry.

