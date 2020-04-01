Connect with us

Alliance Tire Americas Extends Galaxy Solid Tires Warranty

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) has extended its warranty for Galaxy Severe Duty Solid (SDS) tires to five years. The previous warranty covered tires for two years.

The new warranty applies to all new purchases of Galaxy SDS solid tires after Jan. 1, 2020.

Brian Sheehey, vice president of marketing for ATA, says the new Galaxy warranty can be administered through ATA’s innovative Warranty Wizard app, which allows tire dealers to file claims in moments by answering a few questions and snapping photos with their smartphones. The new five-year solid tire warranty joins other ATA warranty upgrades, including 10-year coverage on steel-belted Alliance, Galaxy and Primex farm radials.

