ALI Announces Digital Lifting Points Guide

One of the leading causes of car lift accidents is incorrectly positioning a vehicle on the lift. Most automakers specify where a lift’s adapters should be placed to properly pick up their cars, trucks or SUVs. When someone fails to follow this guidance and simply guesses where to position the adapters, the vehicle may get damaged or fall.

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) is offering a digital lifting points guide that covers cars, SUVs, vans, light-duty trucks and EVs from model years 2000 through 2023.

“Any time you’re raising a vehicle for service – whether at home or on the job – there’s more riding on that lift than a car or truck. Your safety is riding on it,” said R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “Taking a minute to find the recommended lifting points so you can properly pick up the vehicle could save your life.”

ALI said its sponsored lifting points guide is updated annually to reflect the latest vehicles. Lifting points are showcased in more than 250 undercarriage images. The new digital version has the same content and layout as the familiar print guide, with the added benefit of always-on access through any device for maximum convenience. Each purchase provides online access on up to three devices, with no third-party software required.