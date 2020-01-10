Connect with us

Akebono Releases New Web Catalog

Akebono Brake Corporation has released a new web catalog for desktop, tablet or mobile devices loaded with features for improved user experience and look-up accuracy, the company says.

“Having our catalog developed by JNPSoft, our aftermarket data management software, allows us seamless, direct data loads with data refreshes every 24 hours. Our web catalog has a full-function application look-up, as well as direct or wildcard part number and cross-reference searches making it easier than ever to find the right parts. The platform is designed for minimal data usage, meaning fast page loads and quick return of results” said Edward Gerhardt, marketing and data services manager at Akebono Brake Corporation.

The web catalog can be accessed from www.akebonobrakes.com or directly at www.partcat.com/akebono.

Garage Studio

