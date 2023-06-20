 AI & Your Tire Shop: Using it to Your Advantage

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Editor's Notebook

AI & Your Tire Shop: Using it to Your Advantage

AI could revolutionize the tire industry. It's time to adapt and invest for success.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
AI Stock image

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard of artificial intelligence, or AI, in the news recently. It’s scary. Headlines asking, “Will AI take our jobs?” are all over the internet, and I’m sure you’ve had a few water cooler or dinner discussions about experimenting with Chat GPT, a glorified chatbot, to accomplish work tasks. I know I have. I mean, writing examples from AI tools like Chat GPT rival some of the cover letters I’ve edited for friends.

Related Articles

I’m just as flabbergasted as you are about how technology, especially AI, has crawled its way into every nook and cranny of our lives—I’m looking at you Siri and Alexa. Whether you’ve recognized it or not, AI technology has been at work for years in the automotive industry.

We’ve seen chat applications like Podium that schedule a service appointment for your customers (and so much more) at your store in a matter of minutes. There’s software like OpenBay that reminds your customers of regular maintenance intervals via email. Even advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) augment various vehicle components to make driving safer and more efficient.

Let’s dig in even deeper. Just in the past few years, we’ve seen Hunter Engineering’s autonomous inspection system that collects data with a simple drive-over, high-tech camera. There are now robotics that claim to change a set of tires in under 20 minutes (RoboTire). A camera phone application that can automatically scan a tire’s DOT information for ease in completing tire registrations (Anyline). We also have a voice-powered repair solution (Ortho) that uses natural language processing to access repair information for techs (think Siri or Chat GPT that specifically understands automotive terms with access to OEM databases).

These are just the tip of the AI-iceberg. I could go on and on describing the AI that’s already being used in the tire industry today. The fact is we are fully into the digital age, and some might argue “The Age of AI,” as former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said in his book of the same name. So, the question remains: How will you adapt to AI? How can you use it to work for you?

As an independent tire dealer, I’d argue you’re used to change. Heck, we saw it during the pandemic. Skill sets to service vehicles have evolved over time, and I believe this is just the next step in that evolution. I’ve interviewed many top independent dealers who say their focus is investing in their people to “upskill” their workforce to service the vehicles that come into their bays now and in the future.

I encourage you to take a look at tools that use AI to see what you can let a computer take care of and how best to invest in your human capital and achieve ROI from it (with the technician shortage in the industry, this could be very helpful). I would persuade you to get in touch with vendors utilizing AI to identify how it can make life easier in your business. Look at your processes and how you can automate them (with human oversight, of course). This will allow you to focus on working on the business instead of in the business.

You can choose your side of the AI argument, but consider this advice from fellow shop owner Terry Keller, who is also CEO of Auto Profit Masters and creator of the RPM ToolKit. He says: “There are new AI-driven tools today that have multiple revenue-generating and cost-savings streams that raise the total ROI beyond historical models of any kind… AI drives and insures each of the revenue streams automatically with simple settings, little oversight and verifiable real-time reporting. The question of whether you can afford AI-driven technology to run your shop is no longer relevant.

The real question is, ‘How will I survive without it?’”

I firmly believe that AI won’t take our jobs. However, to survive in this business, we must continue to adapt and learn new technologies to further elevate our industry.

You May Also Like

DOT mobile tire scanner anyline
software-solutions-stock
key-succession
McMahons-Best-One
Commentary

Recruiting the Next Generation of Technicians

It’s apparent that without focused and ongoing efforts by the industry, filling open positions in sufficient numbers is unlikely.

Avatar
By Greg Settle

TechForce Foundation recently released its 2022 Technician Supply & Demand Report for transportation technicians. Since its inception six years ago, this report has focused on three industry segments: automotive, diesel and collision. Beginning this year, we have included data for the aviation industry. For the purpose of this article, however, I will focus on the automotive sector. Essentially, the report looks at three key metrics; the first of which is the number of technicians currently employed.

Read Full Article

More Editor's Notebook Posts
Three Things to Keep Your Eye on in the New Year

Let’s face it: it’s harder to be an independent tire dealer today than in years past. That’s what longtime tire dealers we talk to—not only in interviews but also at ride-n-drives, on Johnny g & Friends and in What’s Treading episodes—tell us. From supply challenges to expanding tire sizes, the business has gotten complicated. And

By Madeleine Winer
Sailun-ERANGE-Test-3-1400
A Focus on People Defines Today’s Top Shops

For the past few years in the tire industry, there has been a keen focus on people– keeping people on your staff happy, attracting new ones to your business, finding ways to challenge tenured employees…the list goes on. In fact, tire dealers like you are getting pretty innovative in ways they’re working with their staff

By Madeleine Winer
Editors-Notebook-September-1400
Look Inside Lamborghini’s VIP Lounge in NYC and Drive a Urus with Us￼

During a recent ride-and-drive with Pirelli, the tiremaker showcased its relationship with Lamborghini with a stop at the prestige OEM’s Lamborghini Lounge, a no-frills building tucked inside New York City’s Chelsea District. Inside, it’s where discerning soon-to-be Lamborghini owners can go and customize their vehicles (namely, the Huracán and Aventador) as part of the carmaker’s

By Madeleine Winer
Lamborghini Lounge vehicle personalized
Fleet Tire Market to Outpace Overall Tire Market to 2026

Fleet tire consumption is growing along with population and middle-class expansion regardless of the economic and transportation setbacks related to COVID-19. Thanks to the shift in mobility that is taking place to 2026 and beyond, which includes greater efficiencies in commercial transport and the use of car- and ride-sharing fleets for personal transportation, the fleet

By Janine Young
Freightliner-Custom-Chassis-Electric-Walk-In-Van-1400

Other Posts

Prioritize Online Customer Reviews

Online customer reviews are crucial to maintaining business success in today’s digital landscape.

By Christian Hinton
Online Reviews
Toyo Tires Uses Gamification in New T3+ Training Program

The company says the T3+ program provides a more convenient and interactive experience for tire distributors and retailers to expand their Toyo Tires knowledge.

By Madeleine Winer
T3+_Toyo Tires training
Summer Car Maintenance: Is Your Shop Ready?

Prepare your customers’ vehicles for summer by advising them on oil changes, tire pressure, fluids and battery maintenance.

By Madeleine Winer
Summer shop ready
Pirelli Unveils P Zero AS Plus 3 Tire at Las Vegas Ride-and-Drive

The Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 is designed for high-performance driving, offering consistent performance throughout its lifespan.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli P Zero Plus 3 launch