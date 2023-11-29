 ADD Group to Present Various Product Lines at AM Shanghai 2023

ADD Group to Present Various Product Lines at AM Shanghai 2023

The main product highlights are the company's new complete strut assemblies and air shocks for EV applications.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ADD Group is exhibiting various product lines at Hall 3 Booth 3N35 at Automechanika Shanghai 2023, Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. The group says it is exhibiting its full line of shocks, struts, and complete strut assemblies, along with air shocks, strut mounts, motor mounts and engine sealing parts for passenger cars, SUVs, pickups, light trucks, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles.

While some of the launches apply to 2022 and 2023 models, the main product highlights are the company’s new complete strut assemblies and air shocks for EV applications, ADD Group said.

“We are glad to present these new applications for electric vehicles and various innovations to our clients at Automechanika Shanghai 2023! As an OE supplier, we are continually investing in research and development, which allows us to bring the latest innovations to the Aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, director of marketing at ADD.

