AAPEX has announced the lineup for Let’s Tech presentations and industry panel discussions at the 2021 show from Nov. 2-4 at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. These presentations are included in AAPEX registration and will take place on the AAPEX Stage during this year’s event.

Click Here to Read More

Let’s Tech will offer quick learning with 20-minute TED-talk style presentations on “Preparing for Electrification,” “Electric Vehicle Regenerative Braking,” “Digital Inspections” and “Tesla Can Now Be Serviced in the Aftermarket: Meet the Tesla Scan Tool and Information Suite.”

Panel discussions will include “Women Techs Rock: Filling the Workforce Gap and Readying for the Revolution” and “Data Sources and Application Amidst an Evolving Economy and Industry.” Two “Shop Coach AMA (Ask Me Anything)” panel discussions will be held on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 to offer insights from today’s best shop coaches.

A special “Presidents’ Update: New EV and Ecommerce Forecasts and Briefing” will be presented by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association.