Connect with us

News

AAPEX Stage to Feature Let’s Tech, Panel Discussions

Let’s Tech will offer quick learning with 20-minute TED-talk style presentations on various topics, including preparing for EVs in the aftermarket.
Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

AAPEX has announced the lineup for Let’s Tech presentations and industry panel discussions at the 2021 show from Nov. 2-4 at the Sands Expo and Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. These presentations are included in AAPEX registration and will take place on the AAPEX Stage during this year’s event.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Let’s Tech will offer quick learning with 20-minute TED-talk style presentations on “Preparing for Electrification,” “Electric Vehicle Regenerative Braking,” “Digital Inspections” and “Tesla Can Now Be Serviced in the Aftermarket: Meet the Tesla Scan Tool and Information Suite.”

Panel discussions will include “Women Techs Rock: Filling the Workforce Gap and Readying for the Revolution” and “Data Sources and Application Amidst an Evolving Economy and Industry.” Two “Shop Coach AMA (Ask Me Anything)” panel discussions will be held on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 to offer insights from today’s best shop coaches.

A special “Presidents’ Update: New EV and Ecommerce Forecasts and Briefing” will be presented by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association.

Advertisement

Several award ceremonies also will be held on the AAPEX Stage, including the 2021 New Product & Packaging Showcases Awards, 2021 Best Booth Awards, AASA Member Awards & Recognition and the Women In Auto Care Awards Ceremony.

The AAPEX Stage will be located in the Sands Expo, Level 2, Upper Lobby.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Virginia Tire & Auto Opens 18th Location

News: Maxam Tire Set to Acquire Latin America Joint Venture

News: Apollo Tyres Brings Vredestein Tire Brand to India

News: Hunter Engineering Announces New Quick Tread Edge Integration

Advertisement

on

AAPEX Stage to Feature Let's Tech, Panel Discussions

on

Can't Miss Events at the 2021 SEMA Show/Global Tire Expo

on

Nexen Tire America Relocates U.S. Headquarters to Ohio

on

TIA Selects Dick Gust as Next CEO
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.
Contact: Tripp LeePhone: 803.773-1423Phone: 803.773-1425Fax: 803.773.2995
310 E. Liberty St., Sumter SC 29150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO
Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros Whitney Moore Women of Tire Pros

News

Tire Ladies Take the Spotlight at Women of Tire Pros Event
Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo Pirelli-Claudio-Zanardo

People

Pirelli Tire N.A. Names New CEO

People

Goodyear Names New Chief Operating and Integration Officer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine