Enter the 2021 Top Shop Award Competition Today!

Dealers can nominate their own business, or another may nominate a tire dealer business to win the 2021 Tire Review Top Shop Award.

Madeleine Winer

on

Now in its 15th year, Tire Review is once again looking for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America with its industry-leading Top Shop Awards program, presented by Coats.

Over the years, some of the most iconic retail, commercial and wholesale independent tire dealers in the industry have claimed the honor. Last year, Waukegan Tire & Supply Co., a three-time Top Shop Finalist, joined the winner’s circle that includes businesses such as Virginia Tire & Auto, Redwood General Tire and Atlantic Tire & Service.

Top Shop Winners and Finalists will be profiled in a special Top Shop section in a 2021 Tire Review issue and receive cash prizes, equipment from Coats, and an invitation to join past Top Shop Winners and Finalists at an exclusive Top Shop event in Nashville, Tennessee. Enter this year’s competition by clicking here.

The contest closes on April 30, 2021.

