Titan International, Inc. will again host its annual tire auctions and Ride ‘N’ Drive field demonstrations at upcoming North American farm shows.

For more than 20 years, Titan’s annual tire auctions have benefited thousands of Future Farmers of America (FFA) students across the U.S. The auctions allow show attendees to purchase Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires at highly discounted prices with all proceeds going to support their regional FFA chapters. Last year, Titan raised $121,580 for FFA chapters.

“Organizations like FFA are shaping the next generation of leaders in agriculture,” says Scott Sloan, agricultural product manager at Titan International. “Students dedicate a lot of time and effort into enhancing their personal growth, professional development and leadership skills. Titan is proud to give back to an organization that champions such efforts.”

The Ride ‘N’ Drive experience allows show attendees to test-drive machines equipped with the latest tire technologies from Titan and Goodyear Farm Tire. The field demonstrations will feature various 4WD and MFWD equipment with the world’s largest farm tires, the Goodyear OPTITRAC LSW1400/30R46 and additional super single tire setups.

Titan will be at the following farm shows:

Ag in Motion – Saskatoon, SK Canada July 17-19 Booth 402 Field demo area/Ride ‘N’ Drive event

Farm Progress Show – Boone, Iowa 28-30 Booth 24S/FFA auction Ride ‘N’ Drive event featuring tractor pulling sled Show giveaways: Top FFA auction bidder receives additional $1,000 rebate redeemable for Titan and Goodyear farm tire purchases $2,000 in-booth tire rebate certificates, awarded daily at the three-day show

