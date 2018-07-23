News/death
July 23, 2018

Tire Industry Mourns the Loss of Wayne Williams

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Wayne Williams, the founder of Wayne Williams Marketing, has died. 
Wayne Williams, tire industry veteran and founder of Wayne Williams Marketing

Tire industry veteran Wayne Williams, the founder of Wayne Williams Marketing, has died.

Williams, a columnist for Modern Tire Dealer, was “a car guy with a strong working knowledge of the tire, wheel and automotive service marketing space,” according to his company’s website.

Before forming his own company, Williams worked for famous race car driver and Indy 500 Champion Parnelli Jones. He was recognized for his skills in sales and marketing and eventually became vice president of marketing over 70 Parnelli Jones Firestone dealerships.  After 22 years there, Williams moved to become vice president for sales and marketing for Discount Tire Centers in Los Angeles.

Williams had first-hand knowledge and decades of experience in distribution, retail sales management and marketing in the aftermarket industry.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. July 28 at the Whittier Warehouse, 10925 Valley Home Ave., Whittier, CA 90603.

His family is encouraging everyone to wear black as a tribute to Wayne (because that’s all he wore).

