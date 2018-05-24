The Tire Cologne: Who’s Exhibiting and What to Expect
Almost all major tiremakers will have a presence at The Tire Cologne, which takes place from May 29 to June 1 in Cologne, Germany.
For a full list of tire manufacturers exhibiting at the show, click here. Below are a few highlights of what to expect:
- BKT Tire will display its Agrimax Force, designed with BKT’s further developed IF technology for high-power tractors, as well as its Agrimax Teris for high-power harvesters and spreaders and Con Star for backhoe loaders, compact loaders and telehandlers. The Indian tiremaker will also display its Portmax PT 93 for terminal tractors in heavy-duty operations and its Airomax AM 27, a crane tire for the construction sector.
- Tire Retread & Information Bureau (TRIB) Managing Director David Stevens will speak about the U.S. retread industry and technological advancements in the industry at the Global Retreading Conference being held in conjunction with the Tire Cologne. In addition, TRIB will have a booth at the Tire Cologne to help promote the retread industry and make connections for its member companies.
- Akarmak will have a booth in Hall 9, stand B021 for attendees to see its state-of-the-art AKR240C CNC buffer and AKR550 cushion gum extruder with tread builder machines on display.