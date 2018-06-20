Purcell Tire & Rubber Co. Acquires Northwest Retreaders

Purcell Tire & Rubber Company has added Northwest Retreaders to its family of businesses.

The acquisition of Northwest Retreaders, a division of NRI, Inc., brings together two family-owned companies focused on the OTR retreading sector and providing retreading solutions that bring value to customers by reducing operating costs through improved casing management.

“We are excited about the prospects that this expansion provides and the markets that it opens to our Retreading footprint. This combining of businesses will aid in allowing us to bring innovative and new solutions to our customers and to be the market leader in not only off-the-road retreading, but also in the specialty markets such as the ports and industrial sectors where Northwest has been so strong”, said Bob Purcell, owner of Purcell Tire & Rubber.

NRI, Inc. was founded in 1978 by Willis Gill and operated a retread as well as a new tire wholesale division. The latter will remain in operation under NRI, Inc.

The first Purcell Tire and Service Center location was opened in 1936 by Robert M. Purcell in Washington, Missouri. He established a second location in Granite City, Illinois In 1951. His son, Robert G. Purcell, opened a third location in De Soto, Missouri in 1964. Under the direction of Robert G. Purcell and his wife, Juanita, those three locations expanded to more than 72 service locations in 11 states and five countries, five retread plants and a fleet of vehicles that provide pick-up and delivery service to 41 states.