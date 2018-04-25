Pirelli PZero to be OEM for Pinarello
Pirelli has announced itsanOEM partnership with bike-maker Villorba (TV). Pirelli will provide its PZero Velo tires to 100% of Pinarello’s Dogma F10 bicycles in the 2018/2019 catalog.
“It is with the greatest pleasure that we announce this OEM agreement with one of the world’s most prestigious bike makers,” said Antonella Lauriola, COO business unit Velo Pirelli. “Pirelli has always been the partner of choice for the best, and this partnership with Pinarello makes us proud!”
“The tires are the final and pivotal link between the bike and the asphalted surface… fitting the wrong tires amounts to nullifying our work and compromising the performance of our bikes,” said Fausto Pinarello, president and CEO of Pinarello. “Pirelli PZero is an extraordinary name on the world scene of tires, nevertheless we had to make sure that their work and their product was right for our Dogma F10. Today we announce this partnership with the certainty that we have equipped our Dogma F10 bikes with the best tires currently available on the market.”