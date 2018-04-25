For its top-of-the-range bikes, Pinarello has chosen Pirelli’s new PZero Velo tires, entering into a partnership that is a natural point of arrival for the two brands, as well as a new point of departure.In recent months, Pinarello has put the PZero Velo to the acid test, carrying out extensive road tests over many miles in the harshest conditions. Pirelli tires invariably delivered outstanding performances, with optimal results in each and every respect – rolling resistance, grip on wet and dry surfaces, ease of handling, resistance to punctures and durability – clearly showing that they can fully meet the high-performance requirements of the Dogma F10 bike.

“It is with the greatest pleasure that we announce this OEM agreement with one of the world’s most prestigious bike makers,” said Antonella Lauriola, COO business unit Velo Pirelli. “Pirelli has always been the partner of choice for the best, and this partnership with Pinarello makes us proud!”

“The tires are the final and pivotal link between the bike and the asphalted surface… fitting the wrong tires amounts to nullifying our work and compromising the performance of our bikes,” said Fausto Pinarello, president and CEO of Pinarello. “Pirelli PZero is an extraordinary name on the world scene of tires, nevertheless we had to make sure that their work and their product was right for our Dogma F10. Today we announce this partnership with the certainty that we have equipped our Dogma F10 bikes with the best tires currently available on the market.”