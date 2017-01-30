Paragon Enterprises Makes Staffing Changes  

Paragon Enterprises Inc., doing business as both Advanced Auto Service & Tire Centers and Tire Partners, has made two organizational changes. The company recently promoted Kenneth Passerby to president of its retail and wholesale operations and named Chris McKinney president of finance and administration.

“Ken has played a significant role in the division’s success and growth over the years,” said Paul Couture, company founder and corporate officer. “Ken’s proven leadership, innovative thinking and vision, strong communication skills, customer and employee focused solutions plus his respect within the industry, make him the natural fit to run both divisions.”

Passerby has spent much of his career at Paragon. He started as a technician, was promoted to service manager, and later to store manager. Prior to this appointment, Passerby managed multiple locations in the Prescott market.

McKinney joined Paragon in 2005 as controller. In 2012, she was promoted to vice president of finance.

This promotion places McKinney in charge of the entire finance, human resources and administration departments.

“Chris is extremely talented with strong organizational skills along with a tenacity and work ethic that is unparalleled,” Couture said. “She has earned tremendous respect among our vendors and within the banking community. As the company continues to grow and mature, Chris is the natural decision to fully lead the finance and administration departments.

The Paragon Enterprises’ retail division, Advanced Auto Service & Tire Centers, sells tires and custom wheels along with providing complete automotive service. Advanced opened their first store in 1989. There are 15 Advanced stores throughout metro-Phoenix area and in Northern Arizona.

Tire Partners, the company’s wholesale division, was founded in 1999.