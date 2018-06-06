Maxam Tire Launches Tire for High-Horsepower Tractors, Harvester Equipment

Maxam Tire has made its entry into the U.S. rear radial agricultural tire category with the MS951R Agrixtra R1W.

The product is designed for high-horsepower tractors and harvester equipment applications. The Maxam MS951R Agrixtra provides traction on a variety of wet and dry conditions with an advanced tread design and wide footprint to lower soil compaction and minimize soil disturbance.

The intelligent self-cleaning tire tread pattern ensures maximum performance in the field, while the premium 45-degree lug profile increases overall ride comfort, reducing vibration on hard surfaces and roads.

The tire features premium compound technology with a reinforced lug design construction for quality and proven protection from ozone cracking. It is available in 18 popular sizes with multiple aspect ratios.

“The MS951R Arixtra represents just one of several new Maxam programs coming to the U.S. market in 2018,” said Troy Kline, president of Maxam Tire North America Inc. For additional information, visit maxamtirena.com.