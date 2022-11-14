fbpx
Tires

BKT Tires Launches Agrimaxfactor Tire For Tractors

BKT has launched the Agrimaxfactor, a new tire series for tractors for transport and soil tillage operations.

The company says it developed the series in response to the request for a bigger tire. As a result, BKT has designed a brand-new product full of distinguishing and innovative features making it a masterpiece of technology and aesthetic design.

The tread design benefits from an increased lug length and changed lug orientation and angle to improve handling, the company says.

BKT added that a strong polyester carcass improves the tire’s turning response and general stability. In particular, there are six polyester belts and four strong polyester plies providing high stability at any speed.

The Agrimaxfactor is suited for electric vehicles as well and is able to resist the wear caused by an EV’s high torque needs.

The Agrimaxfactor is available in three sizes 600/70 R 30, 710/70 R 42 marked by the load index/speed symbol 173 D and 710/70 R 42 marked by the load index/speed symbol 176 D. Around 12 additional sizes are under development and will be ready for launch by the first half of 2023.

