Conti Announces Elite RPM Club Grand Prize Winner

Continental has announced Todd Lemmens, owner of TML Auto in Appleton, Wis., its Elite RPM Grand Prize Winner for 2016.

Lemmens received $2,500 in his choice of gift cards, a $100 Subway gift card and two RPM logoed counter stools.

“It was pretty cool,” said Lemmens, on winning the prize. “I was just sending in my UPC panels to put points into my account, and never expected to win the big prize.”

The Continental Elite RPM Club is a program that rewards members with merchandise and gift cards for purchasing and installing Elite branded aftermarket products. Members send in UPC panels and earn points for products.

“We’re pleased to continue to reward our technicians and shop owners like Todd for their loyalty to the Continental Elite brand,” said Tom Lee, marketing manager at Continental ContiTech. “We’re committed to our technicians and will continue to look for ways to improve the Continental Elite RPM Club program in the future.“

For more about Continental Elite RPM Club, visit continental-eliterpmclub.com.