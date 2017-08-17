Big O Tires Uses Solar Eclipse Observance to Promote Alignments

Big O Tires has declared Aug. 21 National Day of Alignment and will close participating stores for 2 minutes 40 seconds in observance of the total solar eclipse.

The tire dealerships, which offer free alignment checks, urge motorists to check their alignment in order to better protect their tires.

“Like a total solar eclipse, 100 percent alignment also matters when it comes to protecting your tire investment,” said Kim McBee, vice president of marketing and advertising, Big O Tires. “National Day of Alignment is designed to encourage drivers to inspect and correct their vehicles’ alignment. And August 21 is the perfect reminder as we all observe the ultimate planetary homage to alignment.”

In addition to the select stores in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska closing during the eclipse, participating Big O Tires retail locations along the eclipse’s path are providing special eclipse glasses to staff and customers to safely observe the celestial phenomenon. Participating locations are offering $15 off alignments now through Sept. 16th.

The retailer will also be releasing a weather balloon equipped with high-definition cameras into the stratosphere along the path of totality to capture the eclipse and will post the coverage onto their Facebook page.