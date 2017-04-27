Automotive Oil Change Association Announces 2017 Board of Directors

The Automotive Oil Change Association (AOCA) has named its board of directors for 2017.

“I’m confident that this year’s board of directors has the experience, leadership and insight to continue to enhance the value the organization provides to members and the industry,” said Bryan White, AOCA executive director.

The 2017 AOCA Board of Directors includes the following industry executives from both operator and vendor member firms:

Executive Officers

• President: Dave Jensen, Pennzoil 10 Minute Oil Change Centre, Waterloo, Ont.

• Vice President: John Lindsay, Power Lube Express Auto Care, Blackfoot, Idaho

• Treasurer: Bob Falter, Multi Management, Inc.D.B.A. Jiffy Lube, Forest Hill, Md.

• Secretary: Bill Floyd, Lucas Oil Center, Evansville, Ind.

• Immediate Past-President: David Haney, Oil & Lube Express, Magnolia, Ark.

Directors

• Sue Ackley, Oil Change Plus, St. Louis, Mo.

• Jim Grant, Fast Lube, Chattanooga, Tenn.

• Greg Strawhun,Lube Specialties, Valvoline Express Care, Troy, Mo.

Vendor Directors

• Jeff Malicote, Valvoline, LLC, Lexington, Ky.

• Amber Kossak, Solid Start / True Brand, Lakeland, Fla.

• Sean Malmstrom, S&E Quick Lube Distributors Inc., Draper, Utah

Vendor Director at Large:

• Steve Barram, Integrated Services, Inc., Portland, Ore.