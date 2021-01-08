ZC Rubber Launches ‘Flagship Series’ Passenger Car Tires

ZC Rubber launched its new “Flagship Series” passenger car tires during a recent launch event in Hangzhou, China.

ZC Rubber says it unveiled the Flagship Series product line for its tire brands Chaoyang (Arisun), Westlake, Goodride and Trazano.

ZC Rubber says Flagship Series passenger car tires have achieved breakthroughs in safety, controllability and comfort by improving fuel economy, silence and grip performance, while incorporating Chinese aesthetics in the carcass design. Each brand of this series product has different features to meet a variety of consumer needs, the company says.

Following the Chinese domestic market launch, ZC Rubber says it will launch the Flagship Series passenger car tire lineup globally in the coming year.