Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA) is suspending production at its plant in West Point, Mississippi as of March 28, 2020, the company said in a release.

Click Here to Read More

The controlled shutdown at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi (YTMM) is in response to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to last for a period of two weeks. In order to continue to service customers, the plant’s shipping department will maintain normal operations along with other key maintenance-related actives, the company said. In addition, the plant is taking sterilization and decontamination measures to ensure the health and safety of all personnel upon their return.

Yokohama said its supply position remains strong, and it will work closely with dealers to mitigate any unexpected disruptions.

Preventative measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 are in effect at all company facilities, the company added.

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.