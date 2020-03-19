Yokohama Tire Recalls Certain Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Corporation has notified NHTSA it is voluntarily recalling 19 sizes of commercial tires that were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between Jan. 12 and Feb. 15, 2020. A total of 4,209 tires are being recalled.

The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, was issued because the tires may have been manufactured with an out-of-specification compound. There is a possible risk of tire damage due to material detachment inside the tire. This could lead to a tire disablement and an increased risk of loss of vehicle control.

For questions or assistance, contact Yokohama customer service by calling 1-800-722-9888, by email [email protected], or visiting www.yokohamatruck.com/commercial/owners-circle/recalls.