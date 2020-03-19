Connect with us

News

Yokohama Tire Recalls Certain Commercial Tires

on

Yokohama Tire Corporation has notified NHTSA it is voluntarily recalling 19 sizes of commercial tires that were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between Jan. 12 and Feb. 15, 2020. A total of 4,209 tires are being recalled.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The recall, initiated in accordance with NHTSA regulations, was issued because the tires may have been manufactured with an out-of-specification compound. There is a possible risk of tire damage due to material detachment inside the tire. This could lead to a tire disablement and an increased risk of loss of vehicle control.

For questions or assistance, contact Yokohama customer service by calling 1-800-722-9888, by email [email protected], or visiting www.yokohamatruck.com/commercial/owners-circle/recalls.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Tire Recalls Certain Commercial Tires

on

General Motors to Suspend Production Due to COVID-19

on

Compañía Hulera Tornel Recalls Certain Tornel Deportiva Tires

on

Nexen Hero Winner Uses Jeep Prize to Support Veterans in Community
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect