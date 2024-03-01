Yokohama Rubber named to CDP’s A list for addressing climate change

Yokohama Rubber was named to CDP’s A List for tackling climate change. Yokohama Rubber said its selection recognizes its efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks, and develop the low-carbon economy, based on its responses to the CDP’s 2023 climate change questionnaire, which scored more than 21,000 companies worldwide. This is Yokohama Rubber’s second straight and fifth overall time on the A list.

CDP was founded in 2000, and has motivated companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. CDP said its scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon economy. In 2023, over 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 23,000 companies responded, CDP said.