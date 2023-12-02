Yokohama-Equipped Lamborghini Wins Super GT Series Finale

A car equipped with Yokohama Rubber‘s flagship Advan brand tires won the GT300 class in the final race, Round 8 of the 2023 AutoBacs Super GT Series, a touring car racing series in Japan. The company said many teams equipped their cars with Advan racing tires in the GT300 class this year, and those cars won four out of eight races.

The winner of the final race was the JLOC Lamborghini GT3, whose drivers were Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima. This was Kogure’s first victory in the GT300 class and Motojima’s first in the Super GT. In addition, The Dobot Audi R8 LMS, which was fitted with Yokohama tires and driven by Yoshiaki Katayama and Roberto Merhi Muntan, finished third, taking the podium for the third time this season.

The winner of the final race was the JLOC Lamborghini GT3, whose drivers were Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima.

Yokohama said under its three-year (2021–2023) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), participation in motorsports activities is crucial to the company’s effort to develop new tire technologies that will further strengthen the Advan and GeoLandar brands.