 Yokohama-Equipped Lamborghini Wins Super GT Series Finale

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Tires

Yokohama-Equipped Lamborghini Wins Super GT Series Finale

A Lamborghini fitted with Yokohama tires won the GT300 class in the 2023 Super GT finale, the fourth victory with Advan tires this year.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-racing

A car equipped with Yokohama Rubber‘s flagship Advan brand tires won the GT300 class in the final race, Round 8 of the 2023 AutoBacs Super GT Series, a touring car racing series in Japan. The company said many teams equipped their cars with Advan racing tires in the GT300 class this year, and those cars won four out of eight races.

Related Articles

The winner of the final race was the JLOC Lamborghini GT3, whose drivers were Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima. This was Kogure’s first victory in the GT300 class and Motojima’s first in the Super GT. In addition, The Dobot Audi R8 LMS, which was fitted with Yokohama tires and driven by Yoshiaki Katayama and Roberto Merhi Muntan, finished third, taking the podium for the third time this season.

The winner of the final race was the JLOC Lamborghini GT3, whose drivers were Takashi Kogure and Yuya Motojima.

Yokohama said under its three-year (2021–2023) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), participation in motorsports activities is crucial to the company’s effort to develop new tire technologies that will further strengthen the Advan and GeoLandar brands.

You May Also Like

Hankook-Tire-Expands-Dynapro-AT2-Xtreme-Range-43-New-Sizes-1400-copy
Recall
Yokohama-GEOLANDAR-CV-4S
tiretech-1400
Tires

Intended Use is Key to Understanding the Mud-Terrain Tire Market

The rise in popularity of utilizing vehicles to camp or explore more challenging terrains has propelled this segment forward.

Denise Koeth
By Denise Koeth
Yokohama-Geolandar-MT-G003-action5-1400

As with many outdoor hobbies that increased in popularity during the pandemic, an uptick in off-road enthusiasts was the result of people shifting their leisure time to outdoor pursuits. A growing number of drivers needed mud-terrain (M/T) tires for traversing through mud, gripping rocks, digging into sand and exploring other treacherous terrains.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Hankook Returns to SEMA to Showcase SUV, EV Tire Lineups

Hankook’s Dynapro line for SUVs and iON tire lines for EVS were in the spotlight at this year’s SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook iON booth SEMA
Hankook Expands Dynapro Tire Line with New HPX A/S Touring Tire

The Dynapro HPX will be available for sale starting in January in 39 sizes ranging from 16 to 22 in.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Dynapro-HTX-SEMA
Atturo Tire Unveils Expanded Product Sizes at SEMA Show 2023

Atturo Tire introduces new sizes for the AZ850, AZ600 and Trail Blade ATS tire lines at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo featured SEMA
Toyo Tires Introduces EV-Specific, All-Terrain Tire

Toyo’s Open Country A/T III EV, releasing February 2024, is tailored for electric trucks and SUVs with 18-24-in. wheels.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Open Country-EV-SEMA

Other Posts

CEOs of 10 Tire Manufacturers Unveil Two-Year Sustainability Plan

The plan emphasizes tire-emission research, circular end-of-life tire management and enhanced sustainability assessments.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Industry-Project tool kit for end of life tires
Yokohama Debuts Advan Sport EV at Electrify Expo

The Advan Sport EV will be offered in 10 sizes ranging from 18 to 20 in.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-sport-tire
BFGoodrich Tires Returns to Baja 1000

BFGoodrich said it is chasing its 34th win at the 2023 Baja 1000, that starts in La Paz, and ends in Ensenada.

By Christian Hinton
baja
Yokohama Tire Expands Partnership with Porsche Motorsport

Yokohama will be the premier partner for Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

By Christian Hinton
Porsche-Carrera-Cup-2023