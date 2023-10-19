Yokohama Renews Partnership with USAC

Yokohama Tire announced it renewed its partnership with the United States Auto Club (USAC) as the official tire partner and presenting sponsor for the USAC-sanctioned Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and USA West by Yokohama for the 2024 season. The sponsorship agreement will mark its fourth consecutive season.

Yokohama said its Advan A005 racing slicks and Advan A006 rain tires will continue to be the spec tires for the one-make series, which will feature 14 rounds at seven tracks on the North America schedule next season. The USA West schedule features 12 rounds at six different tracks.

“Looking forward to starting another exciting season of highly competitive racing with USAC,” said Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s vice president of marketing & product management. “The Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and USA West by Yokohama have been a major success. We’re excited and honored to continue this thriving partnership and have our ADVAN race tires once again play a major part of the action.”