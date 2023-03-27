Yokohama Tire Launches New Work Truck Tire

Yokohama Tire announced its new Geolandar A/T XD – a work truck tire engineered for full-size pickup trucks and commercial vans. It is severe snow service-rated and molded for optional studs offering on- and off-road traction all year round. The A/T XD is initially available in 21 sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches, with more sizes coming later in the year.

“The A/T XD is a tough, all-terrain tire that was built to take the punishment hard-working trucks and vans encounter on every job site,” said Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires.

According to the company, the benefits of the Geolandar A/T XD include: