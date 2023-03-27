 Yokohama Tire Launches New Work Truck Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Yokohama Tire Launches New Work Truck Tire

The Geolandar A/T XD is engineered for full-size pickup trucks and commercial vans.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Geolander

Yokohama Tire announced its new Geolandar A/T XD – a work truck tire engineered for full-size pickup trucks and commercial vans. It is severe snow service-rated and molded for optional studs offering on- and off-road traction all year round. The A/T XD is initially available in 21 sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches, with more sizes coming later in the year.

Related Articles

“The A/T XD is a tough, all-terrain tire that was built to take the punishment hard-working trucks and vans encounter on every job site,” said Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires.

According to the company, the benefits of the Geolandar A/T XD include:

  • On/off-road durability with Yokohama’s Geo-Shield technology, which features a three-ply sidewall, full nylon cap and high turn-up carcass to assure traction and reliable protection. Plus, the sidewall armor creates a new look and provides protection from lateral impacts.
  • All-weather performance is attained by an aggressive tread design that has hundreds of wavy sipes combined with an optimized void-to-lug ratio. Additionally, the A/T XD is severe snow service-rated (3PMSF) and is pinned with pin holes that allow the user to install #15 studs as an option for better winter traction.
  • Long tread life comes from the A/T XD’s wide, flat profile which distributes stresses more evenly across the entire tread area to maximize even wear. 
  • Enhanced cut-and-chip resistance is accomplished via Yokohama’s high-density compound which has a high level of natural rubber to provide long tread life and enhance cut-and-chip resistance.

You May Also Like

BFG-heavy-duty
Goodyear tire soybean oil
Nokian Ground Kare
mitas bike racing tire
Commercial Tires

Goodyear Launches Fuel Max 1AD for Super Regional Applications

The tire’s hybrid lug-to-rib tread pattern enhances traction and helps improve rolling resistance, says Goodyear.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear Fuel Max 1AD

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has added to its Fuel Max lineup with the Fuel Max 1AD for single-axle drive tractors handling super regional, less-than-truckload, or LTL, applications. The tire is designed to deliver the traction features, mileage and fuel efficiency today’s fleets require, Goodyear said.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Michelin Debuts New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tire

TMC’s 2023 annual meeting featured Michelin’s newest addition to its long-haul family – the X Line Energy Z+.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin new commercial tire debuts at TMC
Continental Introduces Generation Five Regional Truck Tires

Fifth-generation Continental Tire regional all-position truck tires come with improved traction and tire wear.

By Christian Hinton
TMC continental tire release
Apollo Tyres Launches Line-Haul Truck Tires at TMC Show

The new range will allow Apollo to cover 85% of the commercial truck tire market.

By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-TMC
Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets

Other Posts

Maxam Tire Expands its Underground Mining Series

The company is adding three-star and four-star Maxam solutions for underground mining applications.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Tire Mourns Employee Killed at Mississippi Plant

The employee was shot in the parking lot of the facility and later passed away.

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama-Tire-Manufacturing-Mississippi-plant-
Yokohama Rubber Magokoro Fund Supports Earthquake Relief Efforts

Yokohama Rubber’s Magokoro Fund will donate to Turkey-Syria relief efforts.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Expands Passenger Tire Capacity at India Plant

Yokohama’s increased passenger car tire capacity will come out of its Visakhapatnam Plant in eastern India.

By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama India plant