Yokohama Tire Launches New Work Truck Tire

Yokohama Tire announced its new Geolandar A/T XD – a work truck tire engineered for full-size pickup trucks and commercial vans. It is severe snow service-rated and molded for optional studs offering on- and off-road traction all year round. The A/T XD is initially available in 21 sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches, with more sizes coming later in the year.
“The A/T XD is a tough, all-terrain tire that was built to take the punishment hard-working trucks and vans encounter on every job site,” said Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires.
According to the company, the benefits of the Geolandar A/T XD include:
- On/off-road durability with Yokohama’s Geo-Shield technology, which features a three-ply sidewall, full nylon cap and high turn-up carcass to assure traction and reliable protection. Plus, the sidewall armor creates a new look and provides protection from lateral impacts.
- All-weather performance is attained by an aggressive tread design that has hundreds of wavy sipes combined with an optimized void-to-lug ratio. Additionally, the A/T XD is severe snow service-rated (3PMSF) and is pinned with pin holes that allow the user to install #15 studs as an option for better winter traction.
- Long tread life comes from the A/T XD’s wide, flat profile which distributes stresses more evenly across the entire tread area to maximize even wear.
- Enhanced cut-and-chip resistance is accomplished via Yokohama’s high-density compound which has a high level of natural rubber to provide long tread life and enhance cut-and-chip resistance.