Wheel Weight FAQs: Answering Your Questions

Balancing tire and wheel assemblies can usually help solve those vibration and wobbling complaints from customers. A proper balance also improves tire wear, increases fuel economy and removes stress on the vehicle. And during this crucial process, wheel weights are often the unsung heroes in creating a perfect balance.

Click Here to Read More

For passenger cars, motorcycles and truck wheels, two wheel weight options are available on the market: clip-on and adhesive wheel weights. We answer some frequently asked questions about these tiny but mighty parts of a proper wheel balance below.

When would I use a clip-on vs. adhesive wheel weight?

All wheels can accept an adhesive tape-on weight, but not all wheels can accept a traditional clip-on weight. Many times, a customer will be sensitive to the appearance of wheel weights on the outboard plane. For these applications, an adhesive tape weight is the only option. For medium- and heavy-duty trucks, clip-in weights are the best option.

How should the material of the wheel affect my wheel weight choice?

The material of which the wheel is made, as well as the style of the wheel, both will determine what style of weight must be used. For example, most steel wheels will accept a clip-on weight, which is the preferred style of weight for this wheel especially when the customer is not sensitive to aesthetics. Many modern alloy wheels do not have provisions for clip-on weights on the inboard plane and even fewer have provisions on the outboard plane. Adhesive weights are increasingly becoming the only option to balance modern alloy wheels.