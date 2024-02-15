Is it time to rethink your wheel weight assortment?

​​You may have hidden costs in your shop that you’ve been overlooking. For example, low-quality wheel weights that fall off or lose adhesion may lead to customers coming back to your shop for rebalancing. The extra time needed to install or replace cheap weights per wheel adds up, which can impact your shop’s productivity and bottom line.

Let’s talk about why providing better quality and more varieties of wheel weights can improve efficiency and decrease comebacks.

Certain types of weights make the job easier. Others, like the less expensive ones, make it an absolute chore and take more man hours.

The first step to avoiding wheel-weight-related comebacks is to understand issues associated with cheap wheel-weights. One major issue is weights with clips that are too narrow to contour and adhere to the wheel properly. These less expensive weights may have incorrect clip contours, resulting in loose weights that fly off, leading to additional expenses for rebalancing and the use of extra weights to rectify the problem. These comeback costs quickly erase any savings from buying cut-rate wheel weights.

Other comebacks could come from cheap lead stick-on weights. The crimped sections must be slowly, tediously separated by hand and end up looking bad after just a short time on the wheel.

If your techs have issues with the wheel weights you currently use, experiment with a couple of different suppliers to find a high-quality brand that fits and adheres perfectly and makes installations quick and trouble-free. Consult distributors on options to identify weights with proven quality and minimal complaints.

If you do get new wheel weights, think about how you can differentiate your shop. One way is to cater to customers who have custom wheel colors or high-end sports cars. High-performance weights come in different colors and use an acrylic glue common in Formula 1 racing to withstand high heat, so not only do they look cool, but they last a long time too.

At the end of the day, wheel weight quality matters. Take time to identify and use only the best-performing brands and styles to avoid customer comebacks – your customers and techs will thank you.

