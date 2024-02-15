 Is it time to rethink your wheel weight assortment?

Is it time to rethink your wheel weight assortment?

The extra time needed to install or replace cheap weights per wheel adds up, which can impact your shop's productivity and bottom line.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

​​You may have hidden costs in your shop that you’ve been overlooking. For example, low-quality wheel weights that fall off or lose adhesion may lead to customers coming back to your shop for rebalancing. The extra time needed to install or replace cheap weights per wheel adds up, which can impact your shop’s productivity and bottom line.
Let’s talk about why providing better quality and more varieties of wheel weights can improve efficiency and decrease comebacks.

Certain types of weights make the job easier. Others, like the less expensive ones, make it an absolute chore and take more man hours.

The first step to avoiding wheel-weight-related comebacks is to understand issues associated with cheap wheel-weights. One major issue is weights with clips that are too narrow to contour and adhere to the wheel properly. These less expensive weights may have incorrect clip contours, resulting in loose weights that fly off, leading to additional expenses for rebalancing and the use of extra weights to rectify the problem. These comeback costs quickly erase any savings from buying cut-rate wheel weights.

Other comebacks could come from cheap lead stick-on weights. The crimped sections must be slowly, tediously separated by hand and end up looking bad after just a short time on the wheel.

If your techs have issues with the wheel weights you currently use, experiment with a couple of different suppliers to find a high-quality brand that fits and adheres perfectly and makes installations quick and trouble-free. Consult distributors on options to identify weights with proven quality and minimal complaints.

If you do get new wheel weights, think about how you can differentiate your shop. One way is to cater to customers who have custom wheel colors or high-end sports cars. High-performance weights come in different colors and use an acrylic glue common in Formula 1 racing to withstand high heat, so not only do they look cool, but they last a long time too.

At the end of the day, wheel weight quality matters. Take time to identify and use only the best-performing brands and styles to avoid customer comebacks – your customers and techs will thank you.

Garage Studio

Navigating setbacks for tough diagnoses

Rather than failures, technicians should view setbacks as growth opportunities to expand their skill set.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-diagnosis

Diagnosing today's technologically advanced vehicles can push even the most seasoned techs to the brink. When systems seem to resist your tech's best efforts, how do they cope with the inevitable frustration? Let’s talk about some strategies for overcoming those technological barriers in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Read Full Article

Different forms of advertising to get customers through tire dealer doors 

Losing one customer might not be a biggie, but negative word-of-mouth marketing could be business-threatening.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-advertising
The difference between all-weather and all-season tires  

“All-season” or “all-weather” tires don’t always perform well in every condition.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-all-season-all-weather
What causes broken springs?

There are a lot of vehicle springs living on the streets these days. We talk about why these bits of broken spring have become more common.

By Christian Hinton
How replacement struts affect alignment angles

It is essential to examine the front suspension for bent parts when diagnosing a steering or tire wear-related problem.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-alignment-angles-1400

Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and is designating them as “EV ready.”

By Christian Hinton
Faith, hope, love: Triple Tire builds a Top Shop on three simple principles

The husband and wife team have only about a year’s worth of tire dealing under their belts, yet they managed to nearly double their first-year sales expectations.

By David Sickels
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400
K&M Tire challenges dealers to evolve their businesses at 2024 conference

The audience was also updated on programs and incentives members can receive with Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealer programs.

By Christian Hinton
Gallery: Highlights from the 2024 K&M Tire Conference & Trade Show

Hundreds of tire dealers who are part of the K&M Tire network traveled to Atlantic City, NJ for the 2024 K&M Tire Dealer Conference and Trade Show.

By Christian Hinton
Winners-KM Top Shop