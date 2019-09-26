Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

Vredestein’s Live the Land campaign won a gold trophy at AutoVision 2019.

This automotive film and multimedia festival is held biennially in Frankfurt, Germany, and the awards ceremony took place at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. AutoVision showcases and celebrates corporate commercials, websites, TV programms and films, as well as multimedia and interactive productions across the automotive industry. The independent international jury is made up of film & multimedia producers, advertising experts and marketing professionals, as well as media representatives.

Vredestein won in the category ‘Product Films: Suppliers (Digital Assistants, Fuels, Tires etc.)’ with a movie clip from its Live the Land campaign. This campaign was launched to honor the farming life and promote the company’s agricultural tyre portfolio.

The video adopts the point of view of a farmer to describe countryside life. The clip incorporates nine months of camera work done across much of the year, including early mornings and late nights, in order to capture the perfect light for every scene and the different types of work carried out on a typical farm.