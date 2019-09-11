News/Apollo Vredestein
September 11, 2019

Vredestein Quatrac Pro Ranks No. 1 in Tire Rack Test

The Vredestein Quatrac Pro in the Black Forest in Germany during a media launch event for the tire.

The Vredestein Quatrac Pro secured the leading position in the grand touring all-season category in recent Tire Rack tests.

“The new Vredestein Quatrac Pro looks like a game-changer with its excellent performance in our test during warm everyday driving conditions,” said Woody Rogers, product information specialist at Tire Rack. “We’re keen to see its snow and ice capability, once winter weather arrives.”

The Vredestein Quatrac Pro features a Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification for severe snow service and is categorized as an “all-weather” tire. It is the seventh generation of the Quatrac line with improved sipes, silica-infused material composition and dedicated inner and outer climate zones. Apollo Vredestein’s R&D team has worked to design the Vredestein Quatrac Pro specifically for U.S. climates and roads, Apollo Tyres says.

Apollo Vredestein has a 110-year history of tire development, along with 26 years of dedicated all-weather tire innovation, according to the company.

“With 158 OEM and aftermarket sizes, Vredestein has superior coverage across the most popular all-weather grand touring fitments, including many challenging high speed and larger rim diameter fitments,” says Abhishek Bisht, global head-new markets and channels for Apollo Tyres.

