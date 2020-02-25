Video: How Tire Customization Can Help Make the Sale

Customization is the name of the game for off-road enthusiasts, and tire manufacturers have responded by delivering tricked-out sidewalls that offer a unique selling point for dealers.

This is especially evident in the dual sidewall designs becoming part of manufacturers’ off-road tire lines since customers are able to pick what tire side they would like seen on their trucks.

Tire Review‘s Maddie Winer shows you how sidewall customization is becoming more popular, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.