Turbo Wholesale Tires Reveals New Logo

News

The company said the logo change comes as Turbo concludes its 40th-anniversary celebration.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Turbo Wholesale Tires revealed a new brand identity and a completely redesigned logo at this year’s SEMA Show. The company said the logo change comes as Turbo concludes its 40th-anniversary celebration and a year that has seen significant expansion in the company’s product line, geographic footprint and market share.

Turbo said the new logo is innovative, modern and professional, containing visual connections to Turbo’s name, their industry and the roads they deliver their products on. The company added the new logo is “designed to work seamlessly across digital and traditional media.”

“The Sepetjian family created a forty-year legacy of excellence at Turbo,” Phillip Kane, CEO of Turbo Wholesale Tires, said. “Our new identity makes clear our commitment to the Turbo brand while invoking themes of power, speed and movement – words that have come to characterize the brand promise of our new organization.”

