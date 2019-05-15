TrakMotive Introduces 18 New Part Numbers

TrakMotive has released 18 new part numbers, including CV axles, intermediate shafts, drive shafts and turbochargers. These units are all in stock and ready to ship.

“We are continuously developing new numbers on all our product offerings throughout the year,” said Ryan Devoe, director of products with TrakMotive. “This ensures we are providing industry-leading sales coverage to help our customers and professional technicians maximize any sales opportunities in the field.”

The new part numbers cover more than 3 million vehicles in operation including:

6 CV axles

1 CV intermediate shaft

7 Driveshafts

4 Turbochargers

