TrakMotive Adds New Items Designed To Help Reduce Warranties

TrakMotive recently added new items to its product lineup that have been designed to help make an installer’s job easier and reduce warranties.

TrakMotive said it continuously reviews its warranty data to see where the company can make improvements to the OE design to help reduce comebacks.

“We have recently added replacement axle brackets and a Ford alignment tool to help reduce warranty issues in the field,” said Ryan Devoe, product manager with Trakmotive.

The following new items have been added:

OEM Axle Bearing Brackets

Problem: Some OEM axle bearing brackets are prone to failure because they are made of low-density aluminum and prone to breakage when being pressed onto a new axle bearing.

Solution: TrakMotive offers replacement brackets made of premium-quality forged steel, which are much stronger than the OEM brackets. These brackets available separately or already installed on the correct TrakMotive replacement axle.

Bearing brackets are available for these common failure applications:

BM-5001 – Mini Cooper 2007-‘17

TO-5001 – Toyota Highlander/Venza 2008-‘17

TO-5002 – Toyota Camry/Avalon 2012-‘17

TO-5003 – Toyota Sienna 2004-‘10

Ford OE Retaining Clip Problem:

Problem: Some Ford and Mazda CV axles use a triangular clip to retain the axle. However, this clip is difficult to install without damaging the clip, the axle oil seal, or even the internal transmission gears. Applications using this clip design include:

Ford – Escape and Contour

Mazda – Tribute

Mercury – Mariner, Mystique, and Cougar

Solution: TrakMotive now includes the correct alignment tool for these axle applications. This tool centers the clip for proper installation while also protecting the oil seal. This tool is included with the following TrakMotive SKUs:

FD-8085

FD-8142

FD-8145

FD-8096

FD-8143

MZ-8032

Learn more at trakmotive.com or call 800-567-1608.