Toyo Tires has released its latest UHP all-season tire, the Proxes Sport A/S.

Click Here to Read More

The tire comes in 89 SKUs available to fit 16-22-inch rim diameters. Widths range from 205 to 325mm with profiles of 25- to 55-series.

The company says the tire delivers excellent wet and dry braking with a newly developed specialized silica compound. A dynamic taper and improved rib design create more even contact pressure while braking and added stability while cornering, Toyo says.