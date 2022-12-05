fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

How Touring Tires are Designed to Meet Driver Needs

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

In our last video, we discussed what the touring tire segment is and why its popularity continues to rise. While it’s the largest volume tire segment in the industry, all touring tires aren’t the same and won’t just be “plug-n-play” for any vehicle or its driver.

Advertisement

In this video from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio, we review how touring tires are designed and engineered to meet specific driver needs.

Touring tires are designed to handle all-season weather conditions – especially wet roads – with ease. All-season performance in touring tires comes down to manufacturing processes like determining rubber compounds and tread patterns. Both work together to provide grip in wet, dry and light snow while lasting longer than other tire segments.

Touring tires have either symmetric or asymmetric tread patterns and will likely be five-rib tires depending on size. A well-designed touring tire has a tread pattern that provides good handling and braking along with minimal noise output.

Advertisement

You may be thinking, “If manufacturers focus on improving one performance metric, others will decrease, right?” Not really. Touring tires across the board are manufactured to be the most balanced tire by combining the technologies of all performance metrics, including compound, structure and tread design.

Consumers expect balanced performance from such a large segment. They look to touring tires because the industry has produced them with important safety features and benefits. They also value tread life and durability in tough conditions, something manufacturers hone in on with its benefits.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Buying vs. Leasing vs. Financing Shop Equipment

Garage Studio: How Performance Reviews Can Improve Your Shop

Garage Studio: Buying vs. Leasing Shop Equipment

Garage Studio: Marketing To High-Value Customers Yields Profit, Repeat Business

Advertisement

on

How Touring Tires are Designed to Meet Driver Needs

on

The Largest Volume Tire Segment Continues to Thrive

on

Classic Car Owners Look for Tires That Match Their Driving Habits

on

Offering Perks with Tire Purchases
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Garage Studio: The Difference Between A/T, R/T and M/T Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Stephanie Tires Corp.

Stephanie Tires Corp.
Contact: Isaac DargoltzPhone: 305-652-2200Fax: 305-652-7600
20213 N.E. 16th Pl., Miami FL 33179
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Offering Perks with Tire Purchases
Buying vs leasing shop equipment Buying vs leasing shop equipment

Garage Studio

Buying vs. Leasing Shop Equipment

Garage Studio

Marketing To High-Value Customers Yields Profit, Repeat Business

Garage Studio

How Performance Reviews Can Improve Your Shop
Connect
Tire Review Magazine