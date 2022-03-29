Top Trends in Today’s OE Wheel Market [Video]

Wheels, especially on high-performance vehicles, are often a part of any vehicle that stands out. They come in different finishes, with various pieces and in all types of colors. Let’s face it: They are the outlandish sibling of the round, black tire. Tires and wheels are commodity items, but when your customer wants to customize the look of their vehicle, wheels are a great place to start, and offering the expertise of what’s hot in the market can be good for your business.

In a crowded wheel and tire market, it’s often hard to keep up with the latest trends, so let this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, help you out. Jimmy Blackburn, president of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, stops by our studio to explain what he sees are some of the hottest wheel trends in the market and how his business is faring with supply constraints and changing consumer behavior as a result of the pandemic.

