 Tire Agent Hopes to Reinvent the Online Tire Retail Buying Experience

Tire Agent Hopes to Reinvent the Online Tire Retail Buying Experience

Jared Kugel, CEO of Tire Agent, shares insights on his company's strategic customer service methodologies and overall customer engagement.

David Sickels
By David Sickels

Jared Kugel, the CEO of online tire retailer Tire Agent, made waves in the tire industry last August when the business appeared on Inc.’s 5000 list of the fastest-growing startups. Kugel says the accolades are due in large part to the company’s customer-first approach, which has secured Tire Agent a loyal customer base and a high repeat purchase rate.

“Over time we’ve become more than just an online tire retailer. We don’t want it to be so transactional; we want it to be relationship-based,” Kugel says. “For us, it’s far more than just the sale. It’s before the sale, after the sale, and then hopefully we’re great enough that you want to keep referring us.

“I think the numbers are speaking for themselves where people really appreciate what we’re building. We’re trying to become really the destination for tires for people.”

In the latest episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Kugel reflects on how his background in the tire industry has inspired Tire Agent’s business practices. Kugel discusses how maintaining a competitive edge in the tire industry goes beyond low pricing, finding the secret to success by focusing on value-added services and the overall buying experience. Kugel also shares insights on the company’s operational efficiencies, strategic customer service methodologies and overall customer engagement.

Want more What’s Treading? Click here.

