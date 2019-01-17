Titan International Tire Auctions Raise $91K for State FFA Chapters

Titan International, Inc. has raised $91,481 for several state FFA chapters in Iowa, Nebraska and Georgia from special event tire auctions in 2018.

The auctions provide the public with an opportunity to purchase Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires with 100% of proceeds going to support their state FFA organization. For more than 20 years, Titan has held tire auctions at a variety of farm shows. This year’s shows included the Farm Progress Show, Husker Harvest Days and Sunbelt Ag Expo.

“Through Titan’s incredible generosity, more than $25,000 was raised to help FFA and agricultural education programs that would not have been funded without this support,” said Josh Remington, executive director of the Iowa FFA Foundation. “With a record membership of more than 15,000 Iowa FFA members, each dollar is stretched to the fullest to provide maximum support for these students and helps us eliminate all financial barriers. This ensures each student can develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Developing the next generation of agricultural leaders is possible because of the investment Titan makes in Iowa FFA.”

Each year, Titan auctions off thousands of tires for FFA chapters, using all proceeds as monetary support for education and hands-on leadership training. Titan’s first FFA tire auction took place in 1996 at the Farm Progress Show and Sunbelt Ag Expo. Both auctions continue to this day.

“Titan is proud to recognize FFA’s commitment to developing future leaders,” said Scott Sloan, agricultural products manager for Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires. “The tire auctions are our way of giving back. We raise money for a commendable organization, plus growers get the chance to bid on a variety of farm tires at a highly discounted price.”