TireHub Enters West Palm Beach Market

TireHub has opened a new TireHub Logistics Center (TLC) in West Palm Beach, FL, a new market for the wholesaler.

Click Here to Read More

“The West Palm Beach community is currently being serviced from Fort Lauderdale and Miami,” said Sylvia Wilks, vice president of operations at TireHub. “Opening this location in West Palm Beach allows us to live up to our commitment of meeting the needs of local customers. Our 40,000 sq.-ft. facility located on North Haverhill Road positions us to meet customer needs with more frequent deliveries and by having the right tire at the right time.”

In 2020, TireHub relocated three TLCs in established markets including Arlington, Houston and Sacramento.

TireHub launched in July 2018 and operates 70 logistics centers in the U.S. offering full passenger and light truck tire product lines from the Goodyear and Bridgestone companies, including Bridgestone, Goodyear, Dunlop, Firestone, Fuzion, Kelly and LeMans, in addition to Toyo, as well as Goodyear and Kelly commercial tires.