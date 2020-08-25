Connect with us

TireHub Names Auto Industry Vet as New VP of Sales

Tire Review Staff

TireHub has named Ted Becker as the company’s new vice president of sales.

In this role, Becker will oversee all aspects of TireHub’s selling and transfer business.

“We are proud to add Ted to our leadership team. With more than 20 years of experience, he brings a wealth of tire industry knowledge and understanding to TireHub,” said Peter Gibbons, CEO of TireHub. “His passion for people and desire to go the extra mile exemplify the Hubber commitment to saying ‘yes’ to the needs of our customers. Ted is a strong leader, and we look forward to working with him to grow our company.”

Prior to joining TireHub, Becker served as the president of Exide Technologies, Americas in Milton, Georgia, responsible for the automotive and industrial business units. Earlier, Becker worked for Group Michelin in Greenville, South Carolina, for 21 years. At Michelin, he held various sales and marketing positions in both the passenger and truck business units, including roles of director of sales and vice president of marketing.

Becker received both his bachelor of arts degree in political science and his master of business administration from Clemson University.

Connect