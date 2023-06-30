 Tire Performance Must Match the Demands of SUV/CUV Drivers

Consider these factors when suggesting a tire that caters to the needs of customers with SUVs and CUVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

A couple of weeks ago, we talked about the growing demand for light truck vehicles and how your business should prepare for it. SUVs and CUVs are a major part of light truck segment growth, and customers need tires that match the various capabilities of these vehicles.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we tell you what factors to consider when suggesting a tire that caters to the needs of customers with SUVs and CUVs.

As the demand for SUVs and CUVs continues to surge, customers are increasingly expecting their tires to meet their unique performance needs. However, meeting these demands can be a complex task, as a customer’s location and vehicle type can greatly impact tire performance requirements.

Take, for example, a high-performance CUV driver in Texas. A high grip, low profile UHP summer or all-season tire would be best for these conditions, while a more family-oriented SUV in Michigan may require a wet traction, all-season tire. Regardless, most SUV/CUV OE fitments usually default to an all-season or all-weather tire, offering better load capacity than standard passenger vehicle tires.

To prioritize safety, tire manufacturers offer touring tires designed with features to improve wet traction, reduce hydroplaning and enhance stability. Additionally, winter performance is a crucial selling point for many SUV and CUV drivers. Tires that can perform well in snow and ice not only improve safety but also offer discernible performance advantages in such conditions.

With more space inside the cabin, take note that SUV and CUV drivers may prioritize ride comfort and noise reduction. Others might prioritize off-road performance or rugged aesthetics, while others may want on-road refinement, efficiency and wear resistance.

Dealers should consider what type of tire provides the level of vehicle coverage customers are looking for. One strategy is to stock one tire line with wide-ranging sizes and speed rating coverage instead of multiple ones. Additionally, dealers should think about efficiently servicing customers and stocking the types of tires that are in demand, such as all-terrain and max traction options for off-roading or 3PMSF-rated touring tires for enhanced winter performance, depending on where you’re located.

