TIA Urges Congressional Support with Right to Repair

This year, Tire Industry Association has supported the introduction of H.R. 6570, the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act, or the REPAIR Act, in the 117th Congress introduced in the House by Representative Bobby Rush (D-IL). This is the latest chapter in the Right to Repair fight with the vehicle manufacturers, to preserve competition in vehicle repair and maintenance. TIA has been working on adding co-sponsors to the legislation.

TIA is working with the Auto Care Association to allow its members to send a letter to their members of Congress on this issue. The association provided this link to the Take Action webpage.

The association urges lawmakers to put vehicle owners’ interests first by supporting Right to Repair legislation for the auto repair industry.

 The Association Lobbies That The Right To Repair Legislation Should:

  • Protect a pro-consumer and competitive motor vehicle repair market
  • Provide independent repair shops with the rights to critical information, tools, and equipment needed to repair modern cars and trucks
  • Task the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with developing cybersecurity standards and guidelines to protect vehicle data and systems when repair and maintenance data is accessed by vehicle owners or their designees. 

